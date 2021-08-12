e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Will help phase out unfit and polluting vehicles in environment-friendly manner: PM Modi on launch of Vehicle Scrappage PolicyNow one death reported in Raigad district due to Delta Plus variant taking Maharashtra toll to three Twitter denying my 19-20 mn followers right to an opinion breaches the idea it is a neutral platform: Rahul Gandhi

Business

Updated on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 04:03 PM IST

Natco Pharma Q1 net profit declines 39% to Rs 75 cr; total income down 26%

PTI
Shares of Natco Pharma were trading at Rs 1,021.55 per scrip on the BSE, up 1.25 per cent from their previous close/ Representational image | Pixabay

Shares of Natco Pharma were trading at Rs 1,021.55 per scrip on the BSE, up 1.25 per cent from their previous close/ Representational image | Pixabay

Drug firm Natco Pharma on Thursday reported a 38.57 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 75 crore for the quarter ended June 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 122.1 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Natco Pharma said in regulatory filing.

Consolidated total income of the company stood at Rs 427.3 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 582.1 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

"The degrowth in sales can be partially attributed to the higher proportion of initial phase of pandemic exports to the USA in Chloroquine Phosphate tablets and Oseltamivir Phosphate capsules in the revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2020," Natco Pharma said.

The company has strong product launches both in export markets and domestic India business during the current financial year and expects to have good growth, it added.

The board of directors has recommended an interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of Rs 2 each, during the first quarter of FY 2021-22.

Shares of Natco Pharma were trading at Rs 1,021.55 per scrip on the BSE, up 1.25 per cent from their previous close.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 04:04 PM IST

RECENT STORIES

TRENDING

Free Press Journal