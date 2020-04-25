Business

Updated on

Natco Pharma gets EIR from USFDA for Telangana facility

By Agencies

Drug firm Natco Pharma on Saturday said it has received establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its Kothur facility in Telangana.

Representative Image
Representative Image

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had conducted pre-approval inspection at the company's drug formulations facility in Kothur village during the period from March 2 to 6, 2020, Natco Pharma said in a filing to the BSE.

The EIR signifies successful closure of inspection by the regulator, it added.

(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in