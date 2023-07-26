Natco Pharma Files ANDA With US FDA For Generic Erdafitinib Tablets | File photo

NATCO Pharma Limited announced submission of Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) containing a paragraph IV certification with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the generic version of Erdafitinib Tablets 3 mg, 4 mg, and 5 mg strengths, the company on Wednesday announced through an exchange filing.

Erdafitinib is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (MUC). Erdafitinib Tablets are marketed in the United States (US) by Janssen Biotech under brand Balversa®. NATCO has been named as defendant in a lawsuit filed in the US district court of New Jersey by Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, Janssen Biotech Inc. and Otsuka holdings Co.’s Astex Therapeutics Ltd.

NATCO believes that the ANDA is possibly sole first-to-file based on its filing date and may be eligible for 180 days of marketing exclusivity at the time of launch.

Balversa® has recorded sales of USD 36.5 million in the US market for the year ending December 2022, as per IQVIA database.

The shares of NATCO Pharma Limited on Wednesday at 1:19 pm IST were at ₹787.65, up by 1.03 percent.

