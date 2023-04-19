 Natco Pharma buys back 1.24 lakh shares for Rs 561.99
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNatco Pharma buys back 1.24 lakh shares for Rs 561.99

Natco Pharma buys back 1.24 lakh shares for Rs 561.99

The company before the acquisition of the shares bought back 3,47,879 shares, but with the addition of these shares the company has bought back a total of 4,72,379 shares.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 05:00 PM IST
article-image
Natco Pharma buys back 1.24 lakh shares for Rs 561.99 | Image: Natco Pharma (Representative)

Natco Pharma Limited on Wednesday bought back 1,24,500 shares on NSE for Rs 561.99 each share, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The company before the acquisition of the shares bought back 3,47,879 shares, but with the addition of these shares the company has bought back a total of 4,72,379 shares.

Natco Pharma Limited on April 17 bought back 87,000 shares on NSE.

Natco Pharma shares

The shares of Natco Pharma on Wednesday closed at Rs 558.60, down by 1.35 per cent.

Read Also
Natco Pharma bought back 87,000 shares on NSE
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Natco Pharma buys back 1.24 lakh shares for Rs 561.99

Natco Pharma buys back 1.24 lakh shares for Rs 561.99

Mastek approves Rs 12 as final dividend

Mastek approves Rs 12 as final dividend

Sula appoints Riyaaz Amlani as Independent Director

Sula appoints Riyaaz Amlani as Independent Director

Earnings 2023 LIVE: Mastek net profit drops at Rs 72.59 crore

Earnings 2023 LIVE: Mastek net profit drops at Rs 72.59 crore

Everything to know about HRA Tax Exemption

Everything to know about HRA Tax Exemption