Natco Pharma buys back 1.24 lakh shares for Rs 561.99

Natco Pharma Limited on Wednesday bought back 1,24,500 shares on NSE for Rs 561.99 each share, the company announced through an exchange filing.
The company before the acquisition of the shares bought back 3,47,879 shares, but with the addition of these shares the company has bought back a total of 4,72,379 shares.
Natco Pharma Limited on April 17 bought back 87,000 shares on NSE.
Natco Pharma shares
The shares of Natco Pharma on Wednesday closed at Rs 558.60, down by 1.35 per cent.
