Natco Pharma bought back 87,000 shares on NSE | Image: Natco Pharma (Representative)

Natco Pharma Limited on Monday bought back 87,000 shares on NSE worth Rs 571.90, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The company bought back 34,000 shares for Rs 582.90 each on April 11, 2023. It has bought a total of 2,60,879 in total until Sunday.

After the acquisition of shares the company has bought back a total of 3,47,879 shares.

Natco Pharma shares

The shares of Natco Pharma on Monday closed at Rs 570, down by 0.71 per cent.