 Natco Pharma bought back 87,000 shares on NSE
After the acquisition of shares the company has bought back a total of 3,47,879 shares.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 17, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
Natco Pharma bought back 87,000 shares on NSE | Image: Natco Pharma (Representative)

Natco Pharma Limited on Monday bought back 87,000 shares on NSE worth Rs 571.90, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The company bought back 34,000 shares for Rs 582.90 each on April 11, 2023. It has bought a total of 2,60,879 in total until Sunday.

Natco Pharma shares

The shares of Natco Pharma on Monday closed at Rs 570, down by 0.71 per cent.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

