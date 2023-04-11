 Natco Pharma bought back 34,000 shares for Rs 582.90 each
Natco Pharma bought back 34,000 shares for Rs 582.90 each

Natco Pharma bought back 34,000 shares for Rs 582.90 each

The company till April 11 has bought back a total of 2,60,879 shares.

FPJ Web Desk Updated: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 04:37 PM IST
article-image
Natco Pharma bought back 34,000 shares for Rs 582.90 each | Image: Natco Pharma (Representative)

Natco Pharma Limited on Tuesday bought back 34,000 shares for Rs 582.8961 each, the company announced through an exchange filing. The company bought back all of the shares on the NSE.

The company till April 11 has bought back a total of 2,60,879 shares.

Natco Pharma on April 3 bought back 4,300 shares at an acquisition cost of Rs 576.22.

Natco Pharma shares

The shares of Natco Pharma onTuesday closed at Rs 579, down by 0.99 per cent.

article-image

