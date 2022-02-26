NASSCOM CoE-IoT, AI launches Healthcare Innovation Challenge 3

After the success of first two editions, the NASSCOM Centre of Excellence (CoE) - IoT & AI announced the launch of the third edition of Healthcare Innovation Challenge (HIC 3). In this one-of-its-kind case drive program, there is strong participation from Hospitals, Diagnostic Chains, Insurance Players, pharma companies and govt. delegates, technology enterprises and Deeptech startups.

While previous editions were focused primarily on hospitals, the HIC 3 has attracted interest from insurance players and technology players, who are coming onboard as use-case sponsors.

Going forward such broad-based deployment participation is going to accelerate the digital technology impact in healthcare sector towards the vision of $1 trillion digital economy as defined by The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY).

In this edition of HIC, the use cases have been nominated in different areas which include automated credit business settlement, inpatient volume prediction based on outpatient volume, early detection of microbes, prescription digitalisation using voice recognition, comprehensive patient care, OPD automation, preventive health checkup tracking, AI-based surgical video, recording & reporting and cashless OPD expense management.

"Co-creation of Innovation and cooperation between multiple stakeholders play a crucial role and the pandemic has served as a living testament of this. In India, platforms like NASSCOM and India-Sweden Healthcare Innovation Centre are supporting the Startups by providing right mentorship and testbeds in their growth acceleration. We encourage Indian Start-ups to leverage this opportunity and apply for 3rd healthcare innovation challenge of NASSCOM," said Cecilia Oskarsson, Trade & Invest Commissioner, Embassy of Sweden.

Ayan Choudhury (VP, Imaging System Software, Wipro GE Healthcare India) said, "Healthcare is going through rapid transformation and providing comprehensive patient care connecting hospital systems, laboratory diagnostics, physicians, etc. is the need of the hour. To provide timely diagnostics and treatment, connecting these functions remotely is crucial. Tele-medicine, tele-monitoring along with digital solutions can provide all-round patient experience via usage of niche technologies like AI/ML, deep learning and secure data management," said

"Healthcare technology solutions must have a very strong foothold in terms of technology for it to get deployed and scale. It should have a clear value proposition, differentiating from the existing portfolio of standard of care and it needs to be future-ready," said Dr Manish Diwan, Head - Strategic Partnership & Entrepreneurship Development, BIRAC.

The main objective of the CoE is to help Indian Deep-Tech Start-ups & Companies leverage cutting edge technologies to build market-ready products.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 01:50 PM IST