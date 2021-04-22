Nasscom appoints Accenture's Rekha Menon as first woman chairperson

Rekha M Menon, Chairperson and Senior Managing Director at Accenture in India has been appointed as Chairperson, Nasscom for 2021-22. She is the first woman to take on the role of Chairperson for NASSCOM in the association’s 30-year history. Menon takes on the position from her previous role as Vice Chairperson, succeeding UB Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys, who served as chairman for 2020-21.

NASSCOM also announced the appointment of Krishnan Ramanujan, President and Head of Business & Technology Services, Tata Consultancy Services as their Vice Chairperson for 2021-22.

Menon, Chairperson, NASSCOM, said, “I am honoured and humbled by this vote of confidence by the NASSCOM Executive Council at such a crucial time for our industry. The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic continues to test the resilience of our more than 4 million people, even as it has created new opportunities for growth with technology emerging as the lifeline for societies and economies across the world. As we cautiously navigate the pandemic, I look forward to working with the NASSCOM Executive Council and its members to drive our industry’s long-term growth by augmenting India’s position as the digital talent nation for the world, driving people first innovation, and working with the government to create a conducive policy environment needed for sustainable growth,” she said.

Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM, said, “With the industry re-aligning itself in the new normal, I am delighted to have the opportunity to work with Rekha and Krishnan to drive the industry through another uncertain but growth opportunity year.”