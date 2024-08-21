Nasdaq, S&P 500 & Dow Jones Ends The Eight-Day Winning Streak; See A Gradual Decline On Wall Street

Wall Street saw a gradual decline on Tuesday in US stocks, ending the longest winning streak of the year, which lasted eight days. In this eight day winning streak, the Dow Jones, Nasdaq composite, and S&P 500 zoomed more than 5.50 per cent, 7.30 per cent, 5.4 per cent respectively.

The S&P 500’s record high from last month is still 1.2 per cent below, despite the 0.2 per cent decline. After a terrifying summer decline that saw the index momentarily fall close to 10 per cent below its record, it has roared back.

Both the Nasdaq composite saw a decline of 0.3 per cent at closing, the index was trading around 17,816.94 points at the closing bell, compared to opening at 17,849.09 points.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by 0.15 per cent amounting to 61.56 points; at the closing bell, the index was trading around 40,834.97 points.

The Dow Jones industrial average briefly traded in green territory and touched a day-high level of 40,909.38 points. The index saw more than 0.3 per cent move from the highest level of 40,909.38 to the recorded day-low of 40,756.65 points.

After dropping 2.1 per cent, Nvidia was the largest weight on the market. The chip company, valued at almost USD 3 trillion, is among the most valuable companies on the American stock market thanks to a frenzy around artificial intelligence technology, making it one of Wall Street's most influential stocks.

The AI giant and chip maker Nvidia saw a 3 per cent decline from the lowest price of USD 125.00 per share to the day-high price of USD 129.88 per share in yesterday's trading day.

Economic symposium in Jackson Hole

Powell's speech at the economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, has a history of hosting significant policy announcements. This time around, expectations aren't too high because almost everyone already believes that the Fed will start lowering interest rates next month.

Concerns that the Fed has already kept interest rates too high for too long were sparked by a surprisingly weak report on hiring by US employers last month, but subsequent data on everything from inflation to sales at US retailers helped restore confidence.