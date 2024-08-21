 Nasdaq, S&P 500 & Dow Jones Ends The Eight-Day Winning Streak; See A Gradual Decline On Wall Street
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNasdaq, S&P 500 & Dow Jones Ends The Eight-Day Winning Streak; See A Gradual Decline On Wall Street

Nasdaq, S&P 500 & Dow Jones Ends The Eight-Day Winning Streak; See A Gradual Decline On Wall Street

Both the Nasdaq composite saw a decline of 0.3 per cent at closing; the index was trading around 17,816.94 points at the closing bell, compared to opening at 17,849.09 points.

Vikrant DurgaleUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 09:11 AM IST
article-image

Wall Street saw a gradual decline on Tuesday in US stocks, ending the longest winning streak of the year, which lasted eight days. In this eight day winning streak, the Dow Jones, Nasdaq composite, and S&P 500 zoomed more than 5.50 per cent, 7.30 per cent, 5.4 per cent respectively.

The S&P 500’s record high from last month is still 1.2 per cent below, despite the 0.2 per cent decline. After a terrifying summer decline that saw the index momentarily fall close to 10 per cent below its record, it has roared back.

FPJ Shorts
Nasdaq, S&P 500 & Dow Jones Ends The Eight-Day Winning Streak; See A Gradual Decline On Wall Street
Nasdaq, S&P 500 & Dow Jones Ends The Eight-Day Winning Streak; See A Gradual Decline On Wall Street
Tata Chemicals Raises ₹1,700 Crore Through Non-Convertible Debentures
Tata Chemicals Raises ₹1,700 Crore Through Non-Convertible Debentures
Badlapur School Sex Abuse Case: Uddhav Thackeray Demands Death Penalty, Fast-Track Court For Perpetrators Amid Protests
Badlapur School Sex Abuse Case: Uddhav Thackeray Demands Death Penalty, Fast-Track Court For Perpetrators Amid Protests
West Bengal Government Allows Conditional Potato Export To Other States
West Bengal Government Allows Conditional Potato Export To Other States

Both the Nasdaq composite saw a decline of 0.3 per cent at closing, the index was trading around 17,816.94 points at the closing bell, compared to opening at 17,849.09 points.

Nasdaq Composite Index

Nasdaq Composite Index |

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by 0.15 per cent amounting to 61.56 points; at the closing bell, the index was trading around 40,834.97 points.

The Dow Jones industrial average briefly traded in green territory and touched a day-high level of 40,909.38 points. The index saw more than 0.3 per cent move from the highest level of 40,909.38 to the recorded day-low of 40,756.65 points.

After dropping 2.1 per cent, Nvidia was the largest weight on the market. The chip company, valued at almost USD 3 trillion, is among the most valuable companies on the American stock market thanks to a frenzy around artificial intelligence technology, making it one of Wall Street's most influential stocks.

The AI giant and chip maker Nvidia saw a 3 per cent decline from the lowest price of USD 125.00 per share to the day-high price of USD 129.88 per share in yesterday's trading day.

Read Also
'Lut Gaye Hum OLA Lekar Ke': Customer Holds Funeral Of His OLA Electric Scooter, Sings Sad Song...
article-image

Economic symposium in Jackson Hole

Powell's speech at the economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, has a history of hosting significant policy announcements. This time around, expectations aren't too high because almost everyone already believes that the Fed will start lowering interest rates next month.

Concerns that the Fed has already kept interest rates too high for too long were sparked by a surprisingly weak report on hiring by US employers last month, but subsequent data on everything from inflation to sales at US retailers helped restore confidence.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nasdaq, S&P 500 & Dow Jones Ends The Eight-Day Winning Streak; See A Gradual Decline On Wall Street

Nasdaq, S&P 500 & Dow Jones Ends The Eight-Day Winning Streak; See A Gradual Decline On Wall Street

Tata Chemicals Raises ₹1,700 Crore Through Non-Convertible Debentures

Tata Chemicals Raises ₹1,700 Crore Through Non-Convertible Debentures

West Bengal Government Allows Conditional Potato Export To Other States

West Bengal Government Allows Conditional Potato Export To Other States

Income Tax Clearance Certificate Before Foreign Travel Only In Rare Cases: CBDT

Income Tax Clearance Certificate Before Foreign Travel Only In Rare Cases: CBDT

TRAI Directs Telecom Service Providers To Migrate Telemarketing Calls To DLT Platform For Enhanced...

TRAI Directs Telecom Service Providers To Migrate Telemarketing Calls To DLT Platform For Enhanced...