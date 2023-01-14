e-Paper Get App
Names of Bank of Baroda and Bank of India managing directors announced

The selection was done by the BBB based on interviews held on Saturday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 08:12 PM IST
article-image
The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB), the headhunter for directors of state-owned banks and financial institutions, on Saturday recommended names for the posts of managing directors of Bank of Baroda and Bank of India.

The Bureau has recommended the name of Debadatta Chand for the position of MD & CEO in Bank of Baroda and Rajneesh Karnatak for MD & CEO in Bank of India, FSIB said in a statement.

Read Also
Divestment secy says privatisation of banks still far away, calls for realistic targets
article-image

The final decision on the FSIB recommendation would be taken by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Bureau in November 2022 suggested the name of K Satyanarayana Raju for the position of MD and CEO of Canara Bank. Raju is currently Executive Director with the bank. Raju is likely to be replaced by H S Ahluwalia, a general manager in Indian Bank.

Read Also
Bhopal: Banker's protest proposed IDBI merger, others lend support
article-image

FSIB is headed by former secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Bhanu Pratap Sharma.

Other members of the headhunter are Animesh Chauhan, former chairman and managing director of erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce, RBI's ex-executive director Deepak Singhal, and Shailendra Bhandari, former MD of erstwhile ING Vysya Bank.

