 NALCO's Utkal-D Coal Mines ready for coal production
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 01, 2023, 02:50 PM IST
NALCO's Utkal-D Coal Mines ready for coal production

NALCO's Utkal-D Coal Mines are ready for production of coal for its CPP, the company announced through an exchange filing. This according to the company would give CPSE the needed raw material security.

NALCO-BARC on March 28 released India's first bauxite CRM.

NALCO shares

The shares of NALCO on Friday closed at Rs 78.25, up by 1.43 per cent.

NALCO-BARC releases India’s 1st bauxite CRM
