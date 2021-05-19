NALCO stands in solidarity with people of Odisha in the fight against Covid

Moved by the second wave of the COVID pandemic, National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), a Navratrna CPSE under the Ministry of Mines, Govt. of India is leaving no stone unturned to stand in solidarity with the people of Odisha, in the fight against COVID-19. Deeply concerned by the surge in the number of cases and sufferings of people, NALCO is now supporting the 70-bedded Covid Centre at Saheed Laxman Naik Medical College at Koraput to make it fully operational. Similarly, NALCO is supporting a 66-bedded Covid healthcare facility at ESI Hospital, Banarpal, Angul by bearing the cost of the total operation and maintenance of the facility. The latest initiative by the Company will provide a safety net to the people residing in Angul and Koraput districts, where the Company’s operating units are located. Furthermore, NALCO has also consented to strengthen the supply of the life-saving Oxygen by providing DG sets to State Govt. for uninterrupted power supply in oxygen units.