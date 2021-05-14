NALCO extends supports to COVID facilities in Odisha

State-run National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) is now supporting the 70-bedded COVID centre at Saheed Laxman Naik Medical College at Koraput to make it fully operational. Similarly, the company is supporting a 66-bedded COVID healthcare facility at ESI Hospital, Banarpal, Angul.

The company will be bearing the cost of the total operation and maintenance of Angul facility. Angul and Koraput districts are where the company’s operating units are located and it is supporting the communities in those regions. Furthermore, NALCO is supporting the supply of oxygen by providing diesel generator (DG) sets to the Odisha government. So that there is an uninterrupted power supply in oxygen units.

The company has developed full-fledged infrastructure in the 200-bedded COVID Hospital in Nabarangpur, apart from running the two exclusive COVID centres at NALCO’s Hospitals in Angul and Damanjodi.

NALCO CMD Sridhar Patra said, “As a responsible corporate citizen, NALCO collective has always stood with the people of Odisha in difficult times and now we are reaffirming our commitment in mitigating the disaster caused by the pandemic in whatever way it is possible.”

To support the vaccination drive in the state, NALCO has provided a refrigerated truck having a capacity 25,70,000 vaccine (doses) to the state immunisation cell for safe transportation of vaccines across Odisha. In addition, the company has extended support to the state health department for procurement of ventilator ambulances at a cost of Rs 1.16 crore.