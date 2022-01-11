NABARD pegs Odisha's credit potential at Rs 1.34 lakh cr for 2022-23

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has projected Odisha's credit potential at Rs 1,34,665 crore for the financial year 2022-23.

The credit project for the year 2022-23 is 21.61 per cent higher than the previous year's Rs 1,10,735 crore, according to NABARD.

The highest amount under the agriculture sector has been assessed at Rs 52,050.78 crore (38.65%).

Credit potential under MSME sector has been assessed at Rs 60,001.27 crore, constituting around 44.56 per cent of the total priority sector, stated NABARD.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 04:14 PM IST