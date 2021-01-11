N Srinivasa Rao takes charge as Group General Manager, NTPC

N Srinivasa Rao has taken charge as Group General Manager (Solapur) on January 1, 2021. He joined NTPC as 12th batch ET in 1987 and since then he has worked at BALCO, Ramgundam, NVVN, Simhadri and Talcher Kaniha in various capacities. Prior to accepting the charge of Group General Manager (Solapur), N Srinivasa Rao was working in the post of GM (O & M) at NTPC Talcher Kaniha. N Srinivasa Rao has more than 33 years of rich and vast experience of different aspects of the power sector.