N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, officially appointed as chairman of Air India

N Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata Sons has been officially appointed as the chairman of Air India.

Chandrasekaran is in Air India's headquarters in Delhi to finalise the roadmap for the ailine, according to a report in The Times of India.

Outlining the Group's plan for Air India, N Chandrasekaran had said earlier, Tata group will make Air India financially fit, upgrade aircraft, bring in new fleet and make it the most technologically advanced airline globally.

He identified four core areas on which Air India will focus under the new management. These are providing best in class customer service, making it the most technologically advanced airline in the world, upgrading and modernising the fleet and hospitality, both in-flight and off-flight.

On fleet modernisation, Chandrasekaran said, ''we will upgrade our fleet. We will bring modernity to our fleet. We will bring a new fleet, we will expand our outreach.'' ''We will not only increase the number of aircraft that we will have, wide body and narrow body, (but) we will fly to many destinations,'' he said.

However, Chandrasekaran said, ''... in terms of fleet, we know we have work to do and when I talked to the management team, the commercial director and the engineering leadership, I know we have work to do. We will address it with most urgency... we will move with utmost urgency and speed in the coming months.'' Air India, Air India Express and AI-SATS together have around 15,000 employees. Air India has 12,000 employees and out of them, 8,000 are permanent ones.

Virtually addressing employees of Air India across the globe, he said for the airline to be the best again there will be an organisational redesign, and it will ''require a huge transformation, probably the largest transformation and the change all of you would ever go through''.

The carrier will expand its ''outreach both domestically and internationally'' and it has the desire to connect India with every part of the globe, he added.

Air India's earlier CEO declines job

Tata Group had earlier appointed former Turkish Airlines chairman Ilker Ayci for the top job. However, on March 1, 2022, Ilker Ayci, announced he would ot be taking up the top job.

In a statement issued by him, Ayci mentioned, “My appointment as (CEO of) Air India within Tata Group was announced earlier in February, with a start date of April 1. Since the announcement, I have been sadly following news in some sections of the media attempting to colour my appointment with undesirable colours.”

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 05:27 PM IST