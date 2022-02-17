Mzaalo partners with Reliance Jio to deliver digital entertainment throughout rural India

Mzaalo, a gamified video and entertainment ecosystem on Thursday announced that it has formed a strategic partnership with Jio to deliver digital entertainment to underserved audiences throughout rural India.

Through this partnership, Mzaalo's premium content catalogue and rewards ecosystem will be available on Jio's low-cost phones, and freely accessible for millions of rural Indians, most of whom are first-time internet users.

"We are thrilled to partner with Jio to offer our premium content and rewards ecosystem across 150 million JioPhone users in Hindi and 9 Indian languages. The collaboration with Jio enables us to expand our digital footprint and democratise digital entertainment for the Indian hinterland," Vikram Tanna, COO, Mzaalo said in a statement.

In addition to this partnership, Mzaalo has also been chosen to join the Jio Developers Build for Bharat Growth Pad Program.

As a member, Mzaalo and its community will receive special programme benefits like first market access program, year-round technical support from Jio, an exclusive community of leaders for mentorship within Jio's rich leadership ecosystem, JioAds credits, tools and services, training on Jio Developer Tools, and more.

Mzaalo is available for download on JioStore for JioPhone device's app store. Users can consume premium content and get rewarded while watching content and purchase their favorite merchandise through a secure and trusted video streaming platform.

(With inputs from IANS)

