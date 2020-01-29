My Country Mobile: A one-stop solution for all your telecom needs

Wholesale Voice Termination:

My Country Mobile Also providing wholesale Voice termination, Head from all, before we talk about Voice Call Termination Business, let's start by any short description about what "Wholesale Voice Termination" really indicates. Within this telecommunications business, call termination is this manner from completing any call at any particular network, later receiving this off outside from the network, also identified. At the same time, voice termination refers to this routing from calls of one vehicle about provider over extra. Requests usually started as any voice calls do terminate working the organization changed telephone network (PSTN). In such cases, Voice termination services may do traded as separate property.

International Mobile Top-up:

My Country Mobile is providing International Mobile

Top-up, while each number one international mobile top-up platform into the global, My Country Mobile had continued gripping people connected for many years, if it started the first-of-a-kind service. Today, My Country Mobile users have successfully sent over 100 million top-ups, and in-store at over 500,000+ retail outlets global, Top-up for. This should also add comments than our place while yet supporting 400+ Operators into more than 140 Countries.

International mobile top-up service holds this most crucial standard in this business. Therefore, your money remains forever into trusted hands. My Country Mobile utilizes innovative technology also implies authorized by government regulators throughout this world to ensure that your International mobile top-ups reach reliably, fast, including seamlessly each course.

SMS Service Provider:

My Country Mobile SMS Services such as Bulk SMS and SMS through API.

Bulk SMS does that smart thought from transferring many messages on a broad public into one go. Yes, thou want to connect by your current also possible clients about customers all that time.

Via utilizing active International Bulk SMS service, thou can affect those clients over that globe. This does the easiest, quickest, and lowest method from retailing.

Our SMS API does easy to integrate among your business software modules. You require to spend for those Credited SMS. SMS API allows enabling IP and password authentication so that excluding or whitelisting can do completed by ease.

If SMS API services on your company, you'll ultimately accelerate this activity about winning and maintaining your clients upwards. Hither is any real-time case to describe this most useful usage of SMS API.

DID Service Provider:

My Country Mobile is the Largest DID Number Provider in globally; we allow comprehensive worldwide coverage of local and national DID virtual phone numbers. We cover over 100 countries and 3541 area codes globally, including assistance staying transferred covering a single either Public SIP VoIP Trunks or for primary PSTN routing.

We manage an extensive property like phone numbers only across this globe, which is ready for immediate activation utilizing our Web portal either through our API. My Country Mobile becomes an individual important also said the policy about overloading DIDs, which is about the critical advantage to our clients that usually become random list elements.

My Country Mobile is a one-stop solution for all your telecom needs includes Development, Calling cards Platform, and all telecom services.

My Country Mobile just launched Callmama - Free calling app around the world and has also signed Shawar Ali as Brand Ambassador.