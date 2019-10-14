Mutual Funds garner over Rs 49,000 crore in April-September FY'20

New Delhi: Retail investors are preferring the SIP option for investing in mutual funds, as the industry garnered more than Rs 49,000 crore through this route in the first six months of the current fiscal, up 11 per cent from the year-ago period.

A total of Rs 44,487 crore was collected through such investment plans in April-September 2018, as per the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

Systematic investment plans or SIPs have been the preferred route for retail investors to invest in mutual funds as it helps them reduce market timing risk, the industry body noted.

As per the data, SIP contribution in April-September 2019-20 stood at Rs 49,361 crore.