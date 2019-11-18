Mutual fund investment in equities halves in January-October 2019

New Delhi: Mutual fund investment in stock markets halved to Rs 55,700 crore in the first 10 months of the year because of lower participation from retail investors.

Fund managers had bought shares worth about Rs 1.12 lakh crore during January-October 2018, according to the data provided by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

"Inflows from retail investors into mutual funds have slowed compared with a year ago. As a result, mutual funds deployment into stock markets has lowered," said Vidya Bala, co-founder of Primeinvestor.in

"Despite markets moving to new highs, since the rally is restricted to select stocks, retail investors have not seen any positive impact on their wealth. Unless retail appetite increases this trend may continue," she added.

The sell-off by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in the Indian equity markets provided an opportunity to mutual fund managers, experts believe.