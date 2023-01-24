Mutual fund firm UTI allots 3,301 shares as stock options for its employees

Twitter

According to a regulatory filing, mutual fund manager UTI has rewarded its eligible employees with 3,301 shares as stock options, with a face value of Rs 10 per unit.

The paid up share capital of UTI Asset Management after this issue has reached Rs 1,26,96,98,870.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)