e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMutual fund firm UTI allots 3,301 shares as stock options for its employees

Mutual fund firm UTI allots 3,301 shares as stock options for its employees

The paid up share capital of UTI Asset Management now stands at Rs 1,26,96,98,870.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 06:43 PM IST
article-image
Twitter
Follow us on

According to a regulatory filing, mutual fund manager UTI has rewarded its eligible employees with 3,301 shares as stock options, with a face value of Rs 10 per unit.

The paid up share capital of UTI Asset Management after this issue has reached Rs 1,26,96,98,870.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mutual fund firm UTI allots 3,301 shares as stock options for its employees

Mutual fund firm UTI allots 3,301 shares as stock options for its employees

E-payment startup Paytm buys back 5,85,000 of its shares for Rs 546.94 each

E-payment startup Paytm buys back 5,85,000 of its shares for Rs 546.94 each

Ratan Tata celebrates 25 years of Tata Indica, journalist shares memories on LinkedIn

Ratan Tata celebrates 25 years of Tata Indica, journalist shares memories on LinkedIn

Indian SaaS firms to reach $35 bn in revenue in 5 years: Report

Indian SaaS firms to reach $35 bn in revenue in 5 years: Report

Rajeev Chandrasekhar MoS IT says, 'India Stack' conference to showcase our innovations to the world

Rajeev Chandrasekhar MoS IT says, 'India Stack' conference to showcase our innovations to the world