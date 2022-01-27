Muthoot HomeFin partners with India Mortgage Guarantee for home loans

India Mortgage Guarantee Corporation (IMGC) has announces its partnership with Muthoot Homefin (India) Limited (MHIL) to offer Mortgage Guarantee backed home loan products to MHIL’s Home Loan customers in the affordable housing segment.

With the increased demand for affordable and mid-income housing, Muthoot Homefin aims to leverage Mortgage Guarantee as a risk mitigation tool. The tie-up with IMGC will help Muthoot Homefin deepen its penetration in existing markets across its 108 branches /locations, thereby enabling homeownership in the affordable Housing segment, it said in a statement.

Mahesh Misra, CEO, IMGC said, "We look forward to partnering with Muthoot and expand our mutual footprint. The product has been developed using a calibrated approach and we are confident of a steady scale up . Muthoot has ambitious plans for the next financial year and we are delighted to collaborate with them in this journey.

How it will work

IMGC’s endeavor is to work with lenders to provide mortgage guarantee cover and promote early homeownership. Given that the housing shortage is estimated at over 25 million, affordable housing will play significant role as a catalyst for growth.

Rajeev Khond, CEO, Muthoot Homefin (India) Limited, said, “This partnership fits in the Muthoot Homefin’s promise “Kum Mein Jyada, Muthoot Homefin ka wada” to their customers. Mortgage guarantee will enable MHIL to allow higher Loan amount (LTV ratio) to the customers at lower rates of interest. MHIL is currently offering ROI starting from 6.5 percent p.a. to economically Weaker Sections under its Azad-i75 programme for Affordable Houses. It’s a triple Win partnership among MHIL, its customers and IMGC”

The program between IMGC and Muthoot Homefin(I) Ltd. has been designed in a manner to address the needs of wide range of customers through varied products:

Cash Salaried Program: The program is targeted at borrowers who work for individuals or MSME and receive salary in cash mode from their employer.

Enhanced Loan Tenor: With this program, the home loan tenure is extended to additional 10 to 15 years beyond retirement age, depending upon the borrower profile.

Pension Program: For government pensioners who have limited access to a home loan, with pension as only source of income, this program offers home loan with loan maturity up to 70 years of age

High Networth Program: Self employed borrowers with higher equity infusion in the property can avail this loan with minimal documentation

Assessed Income Program: This program is targeted for borrowers who have verifiable income but minimal documentary evidence for the same

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 01:40 PM IST