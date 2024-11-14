Muthoot Finance Q2 Net Profit Jumps 26% to ₹1,251 Crore

Image: Muthoot Finance (Representative)

Muthoot Finance on Thursday reported over 26 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 1,251.1 crore in the second quarter ended September 2024.

The company had a net profit of Rs 991 crore in the second quarter of 2023-24 fiscal.

Muthoot Finance's total revenue from operation rose to Rs 4,117.4 crore during the latest July-September quarter from Rs 3,059.67 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

In a regulatory filing, Muthoot Finance said its board has approved additional equity infusion of Rs 500 crore in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Muthoot Money Ltd.

Muthoot Finance Share

The shares of the Kerala-based company closed in green on Thursday, November 14.

The shares of the Non-Banking Finance Corporation closed with major gains of 1.11 per cent or Rs 19.70. The company shares closed for the day's trade at Rs 1,790.00.