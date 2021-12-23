Muthoot Finance launches iMuthoot mobile app version 3.0; check here for details

Muthoot Finance, gold loan NBFC has launched iMuthoot mobile app version 3.0 which is integrated with an Artificial Intelligence based Chatbot. This ‘One App for All Loan Application’ offers the facility to customers to apply for Gold loan, Home Loan, Personal Loan and Vehicle Loan, from the comfort of their own homes.

Key features

Customers can avail a large array of features including:

· Repayment of Gold Loans, Home Loan, Personal Loan, Vehicle Loan

· Gold loan Top-up and renewal without stepping out of home

· Making quick payments without any registration

· Assured security with Biometric Authentication Methods

· Intuitive Loan Calculator

· Easy Link up of Bank Account & PAN

· Booking an Appointment

· Payment of Utility Bills

· Buying Insurance & Purchasing Zero Interest Products Online

· Locate and leads you to nearest Muthoot branch

· Personalised notifications and get information in your own preferred language

George Alexander Muthoot, Managing Director, Muthoot Finance said, “We aim to be a diversified financial supermarket offering varied financial services apart from gold loans and become a customer-centric business organisation enabled by technology in the long term. We are excited to launch our updated iMuthoot mobile app 3.0, which we believe is a step forward to provide an enriched omnichannel customer experience. The app is integrated with an AI powered chatbot ‘Mattu’ and it is a one stop shop for consumers to avail and repay Gold loan, Home loan, Personal loan and Vehicle Loan 24*7 at the comfort of their home. The app has assured security features with Biometric Authentication methods and customers can buy Insurance and zero interest products online besides availing host of other facilities.”

How to avail app

Muthoot Finance offers convenience to its customers to download the iMuthoot app version 3.0 by giving a missed call on 78299 50077. The automatic missed call system will initiate a SMS to the customer with the link to download ‘iMuthoot app’. They can also scan the following QR Code to download the application on their mobile.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 04:26 PM IST