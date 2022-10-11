Musk accuses Twitter CEO of trying to bury evidence despite moving forward with acquisition

Elon Musk had tried to call off $44 billion acquisition of Twitter over fake accounts. | AP

Elon Musk is finally moving forward to buy Twitter after months of drama which involved resistance from the social media giant, followed by insistence on sealing the deal. As Musk tried to take a U-turn on the acquisition citing a bot infestation on Twitter, the platform’s stakeholders dragged him to court. Although both sides have now agreed to complete the $44 billion takeover, Musk isn’t done with his allegations as he claims Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal tried to bury evidence.



Whistleblower continues to haunt Twitter



Former Twitter security chief Peiter ‘Mudge’ Zatko is at the centre of the latest controversy, as released court documents show that he was asked to destroy 10 handwritten notebooks and 100 files after he was fired. Zatko later went on to testify that Twitter had cybersecurity loopholes that put personal user data at risk, and the site had also underreported the amount of bots or fake accounts. Musk’s lawyers called the conditions laid out by Twitter under Zatko’s severance agreement, as a failed attempt to buy his silence.



Musk had focused on Zatko’s allegations about bots, which corroborated his own claims about fake accounts, which were the basis of his refusal to take over Twitter. But earlier this month Musk again had a change of heart and agreed to buy the site, and the court has put legal proceedings on hold, setting an October 28 deadline for finalising the takeover. Despite positive developments, the road to Musk’s Twitter acquisition might turn out to be rocky for banks, which may suffer a loss to fund the deal.



Banks might feel the pinch?



About seven banks including Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Barclays had agreed to sell debt for raising $13 billion to fund the deal in April. But after it got stalled for months, higher interest rates have caused deterioration in credit markets, which means banks will have to suffer a $500 million loss to finance Musk. At the same time, a research that Musk had commissioned, shows that 11 per cent of all Twitter users are bots, which is lower than the Tesla CEO’s claims, but still significant.

Will Trump be back on Twitter?



Although initially speculation was rife that Musk will restore former US President Donald Trump’s Twitter account, the two have been at loggerheads recently. Recently Elon Musk had advised Trump to “ride into the sunset”, before calling his platform Truth Social a right wing echochamber, which should be called Trumpet.



Speaking of exchanges, recently text messages between Musk and Parag Agrawal revealed in court, showed how the latter told Musk to treat him as an engineer instead of a CEO.