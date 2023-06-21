 Mumbai's Housing Prices Remain Stable While Delhi Clocks 16% Surge
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 21, 2023, 09:39 PM IST
Picture for representation | File

People from across the country migrate to Mumbai for a better life and opportunities, and buying a house in the city someday is a dream for most. But despite being one of the most sought-after housing markets in the country, real estate prices remained stable in the financial capital while they surged in other metros.

According to India's real estate trade body, housing prices in Delhi registered a 16 per cent uptick, while Mumbai managed to keep the spike at bay.

National capital leads the surge

The most significant jump was seen in Delhi's Dwarka Expressway at 59 per cent, as the 29 kilometre long road connects Delhi to Gurgaon.

Second to Delhi, Kolkata posted a 15 per cent rise, followed by IT hub Bengaluru where rates went up by 14 per cent.

In comparison to that, Mumbai's housing prices didn't show any significant change, with the highest jump restricted to 9 per cent in Panvel, followed by 6.4 per cent in the western suburbs.

With rising prices in most metros, the number of unsold houses in top eight cities of India registered a 12 per cent increase.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region accounted for the 37 per cent of these unsold units, while Pune had 13 per cent.

