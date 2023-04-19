Mumbai vs Delhi: How Apple's store in India's national capital fares in comparison to its BKC outlet

Tim Cook's first visit to India after 2016 has been an eventful one, with loyal customer's waiting all night at Mumbai's BKC for the launch India's first-ever Apple store. As the chief executive opened doors to the sprawling retail location in the Jio World Drive mall on Wednesday, April 18, a fan walked in with his vintage Macintosh and another showed off a 10-year-old iPod.

Now the iconic brand is all set to unveil its second store in the Select City Walk mall in Delhi's Saket locality on Thursday, April 20.

The CEO who met Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani ahead of the launch in Mumbai, has already visited the Indian Prime Minister Modi after arriving in Delhi.

As Cook is set to welcome consumers at Apple's second Indian store, here's what loyal customers and tech geeks can expect.

Not the same as Mumbai

Those thrilled by Apple's 20,000 square feet grand retail hub in Mumbai, will be underwhelmed by its 8,400 square feet counterpart in Delhi.

Relatively smaller in size, the store will also have less staff at 70 members compared to 100 in Mumbai, but they'll serve customers in 15 languages.

The pickup station featured in Mumbai, will be retained for the Delhi store as well, allowing customers to place orders online and grab their device on the go.

Small in size but big on service

But the store in Saket also comes with a Genius Bar for technical support and help with the hardware, where appointments can be booked for setting up devices, recovering Apple IDs and modifying subscriptions.

Like Mumbai, the Delhi has also been designed with a focus on sustainability and will run entirely on renewable energy.

With India gaining importance as a market for Apple and also eyeing a spot among its top manufacturers, the two outlets only mark the beginning of the brand's big Indian expansion.