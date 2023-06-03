Mumbai to get two more Apple stores by 2027; another one to be opened in Delhi: Report

Apple BKC store | Twitter

The opening of Apple's first two stores in India was nothing short of a mega event, with the area around the Mumbai outlet being closed for competitors, and employees getting Rs 1 lakh a month. Before Tim Cook himself launched the store, Apple had already clocked a 46% surge in sales for FY23, and the retail outlets also made Rs 25 crore each in a month.

After the success in Mumbai and Delhi, Apple is reportedly on track to launch three more stores across India in the next four years.

Apple eyeing massive global expansion

The three in India will be a part of 53 new retail outlets, which will be set up across the globe in countries including China, Japan and Korea.

According to a Bloomberg report, the three stores will be established in Mumbai and Delhi instead of other cities.

Mumbai will get two more, with one in Borivali and the other in Worli, while Delhi will get its second store in DLF Promenade.

Focusing on shifting production as well

After India became the 23rd country with Apple retail stores, the brand had seen 6,000 people flooding its outlets.

Apart from retail stores, Apple is also scaling up production in India with Tata reportedly preparing to manufacture iPhones, and Foxconn set to open a new factory next year.