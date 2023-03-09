Mumbai: SBI customer losses Rs 7.5 lakh in banking fraud | Canva

In another online banking fraud case in Mumbai a State Bank of India employee cheated a 26-year-old woman in the name of helping in online transactions. According to the police the woman owned an account in the SBI bank where the employee worked and lost over Rs 7.5 lakh.

After the complaint by the victim Janaki Choubey, Mumbai Police have booked Dinesh Baisane, an employee at the SBI’s Malad (East) branch. The Bangur nagar police arrested Baisane on Thursday for cheating Choubey and presenting fake bank statements. According to the police, Baisane used the woman's account to pay his credit card bills and gave her a fake bank statement.

How did the customer lose Rs 7.5 lakh?

The victim, who was a resident of Kandivali (East), used to frequently ask Baisane to help her calculate the amount, fill out the payment slip appropriately and note down the balance amount. Baisane had also introduced Choubey to internet banking and mobile banking and knew her personal details like her user ID and password.

The accused also used to keep her phone during her visits to the bank to handle the transaction and provide the OTP.

However, the victim realised something was not right on 26 December last year when she visited the bank with her friend to deposit money. She updated her passbook and noticed that there were only Rs 5 lakh in her husband’s account when it should have been around Rs 12 lakh. When she contacted Baisane about the low balance he gave her vague answers claiming that there could be a problem with the passbook printing machine.

When Choubey again asked him for a bank statement, he gave her one showing that there was Rs 12,26,259 in the account. But when she cross-checked the statement with her passbook she realized that there were numerous discrepancies.

After realising that there was something wrong with the statements she went to meet the bank manager, who gave her an actual bank statement, showing only Rs 5,29,046 in the account. After going through the bank statement, Choubey found numerous suspicious transactions under the guise of credit card payments. These included nearly 12 fraudulent transactions amounting to Rs 7,63,196.

The victim filed a complaint on March 6, at the Bangur Nagar police station for cheating, and forgery under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 66 D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information and Technology Act.