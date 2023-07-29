Mumbai News: IT Officials Raid Haier Premises

The Income Tax (I-T) Department has launched a series of raids on Chinese consumer durable and home appliances major Haier at multiple places, including the company's plants and offices, as well as the residences of the promoters at Pune, Mumbai, Noida and Delhi.

The raids, which were launched early Friday morning in connection with a probe into alleged inflated invoices and royalties remitted by Haier India to the parent company in China, will continue for 48 hours.

Financial records and transactions reviewed

I-T sleuths raided the Haier India plant at Ranjangaon, Pune, and the corporate offices in Mumbai suspecting large-scale tax evasion. The offices and residences of promoters in Delhi and manufacturing facility at Noida were also raided by the tax officials who were looking into the financial records and transactions of the consumer electronics company to ascertain whether there was compliance with tax regulations.

The investigation is aimed at uncovering irregularities and discrepancies in Haier’s financial transactions and tax filings, the tax officials claimed.

“The tax authorities are diligently examining the company’s records and financial data to ascertain the extent and nature of tax evasion,” said a senior Income Tax official. The final conclusions and actions taken by the tax department will be based on the evidence gathered during the course of the investigation.

Haier India

Haier India has been on aggressive expansion strategy, exploring opportunities in allied segments beyond its core consumer home appliance business. It has actively diversified into cold chain solutions, medical freezers and commercial air conditioning as it plans to tap into the growing demand for efficient cold storage and transportation solutions in India’s food and pharmaceutical industries.

Haier India manufactures refrigerators and washing machines at its Greater Noida facility and plans to have an injection moulding facility and a PCB plant soon.