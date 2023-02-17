Mumbai: Nanotech fertiliser developed at IIT-B by Coromandel International

The water crisis and erratic climatic changes have been causing crop loss and affecting food prices across India. Tech and innovation holds the key for increasing agricultural production to meet rising demand, and agritech startups in India saw a two-fold rise in funding for FY22. Now Indian chemical firm Coromandel International has developed a fertiliser powered by nano-technology at IIT Bombay.

Following field tests by Murugappa Group to test its toxicity and efficacy, the application for releasing the fertiliser called Nano DAP, is in its last stages. After developing the nano-tech fertiliser at its facility at IIT Bombay, Coromandel will launch it through a greenfield unit in Andhra Pradesh. The product is designed to facilitate higher output with lower water consumption and minimal environmental loss.

In the face of worsening malnutrition, with India at the 107th position among 121 nations, Nano DAP also increases nutrient uptake. The fertiliser is also a major step forward for sustainable agriculture.

Agritech is also expected to receive a boost this year, with an accelerator fund focused on startups in the sector announced as part of Budget 2023. Coromandel also lauded the government's regulatory and policy support, as it hopes to launch Nano DAP this year.

