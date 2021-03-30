Mumbai Metro Line 4 & 4A: Alstom wins Rs 1,854 crore contract for 234 metro cars

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has awarded Alstom the contract to design, manufacture, supply, test and commission 234 metro cars for Metro Line 4 (Wadala to Kasarvadavali) and the extension corridor 4A (Kasarvardavali-Gaimukh). As per the contract, the French multinational will train the personnel in these lines as well.

The order is valued at €220 million (Rs 1,854 crore).



These lines will provide interconnectivity among the existing Eastern Express Roadway, Mono Rail, the ongoing Metro Line 2B (D N Nagar - Mandale), and the proposed Metro Line 5 (Thane - Kalyan), Metro Line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar - Vikhroli). Metro Line 4 from Wadala to Kasarvadavali is 32.32 km with 32 stations.



The company stated a range of new products have been added to Alstom’s portfolio as part of the acquisition of Bombardier Transportation (BT) on January 29, 2021. The combined portfolio of products, signalling, engineering and services allows a significantly increased offering for customers across India and the Asia Pacific Region, the company said.



“These are exciting times, and this first order, following our merger with Bombardier Transportation demonstrates our continued commitment towards partnering in the country’s Make-in-India mission. We are glad to have been awarded this prestigious project by MMRDA and look forward to commencing work on this,” said Ling Fang, Region President, Alstom Asia Pacific.



Alstom currently employs nearly 8,000 people in India and has six industrial sites across the country - Bihar (Madhepura), Andhra Pradesh (SriCity), Tamil Nadu (Coimbatore), Gujarat (Savli & Maneja) and West Bengal (Kolkata).