Mumbai: Maritime India Summit – 2021 from March 2-4

Ministry of Ports Shipping & Waterways is organising ‘Maritime India Summit -2021’ on a virtual platform from 2nd March to 4th March 2021, to promote both international and domestic investment in the Ports and Maritime Sector.

Prime Minister of India has consented to inaugurate the summit on 2nd March 2021. Rajiv Jalota, IAS, Chairman, Mumbai Port Trust informed that the MIS 2021 will provide a unique platform where various stakeholders in the maritime sectors such as Policy Planners, Senior Government Officials, Domestic and International Investors, Sector Experts, Shipping Line Owners, Representatives of Major Ports from across the world as well as the Governments of Maritime States in India will participate.

The Proposed Summit will also host forums for interaction and collaboration with the Indian and International Ports, Shipping and Maritime Companies, Investors, and other stakeholders. The Summit will also include an exclusive CEOs’ forum with the Minister of State (I/c) of Ports, Shipping & Waterways.