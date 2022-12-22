Mumbai International Airport becomes 3rd in Asia-Pacific region to achieve top ACI rating for sustainability | File photo

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has achieved the Highest-Level 4+ "Transition" of Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) program of Airport Council International (ACI), making Mumbai airport the 3rd airport in the Asia-Pacific region to achieve the esteemed certification.

This certification acknowledges its efforts in building a climate change strategy that provides a more comprehensive framework for managing its carbon footprint and for effectively managing its operations to contribute to greener future.

Mumbai airport to achieve net-zero carbon emission by 2029

Globally, there are now 31 airports that have achieved Level 4+ accreditation, including the Mumbai airport, the statement added. The airport also aspires to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2029 to meet its target of a 'green airport' in the next seven years.

Eco-friendly initiatives at Mumbai Airport

It has implemented 100 percent green sources for energy consumption, an onsite renewable power generation plant augmenting to 4.65 MW capacity, unique vertical axis wind turbines and solar PV systems with a capacity of 10 KWp this year, with four more units to be set up next year, 6 electric vehicle charging stations, plastic waste management, and many other eco-friendly initiatives across the airport and outside.

"Level 4+ certification by ACI is a reward for the collaborative & sustained efforts towards carbon management and mitigation through absolute emission reductions and stakeholder partnering towards global climate goals," a Mumbai airport spokesperson said, as per the statement.

According to Airport Council International's Director General for Asia Pacific Stefano Baronci: "We are proud of Mumbai International Airport's excellent achievement in reducing carbon emissions, setting an example for airports the region. Mumbai Airport is firmly positioning itself as one of the leaders in efficient carbon management and this achievement truly demonstrates its firm commitment to investing in a more sustainable future. It is a remarkable achievement in an era of unprecedented challenges for the aviation industry."