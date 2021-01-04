Mumbai: I-T Dept conducts searches at Zee Group offices

The Income Tax (IT) department is conducting searches at certain locations of Zee group in Mumbai.

The searches are being conducted for a suspected tax evasion.

According to the reports, the officials from the tax department have visited the offices of the company at lower Parel and Worli, with certain queries.

Each team comprising of six member of the income tax department reached the Zee group offices at 11.00 am to conduct the raids.

"The concerned officials of the Company are providing all the required information and extending complete co-operation,” a company spokesperson said, adding that there are no "raids" but a "survey".

(More to follow)