Mumbai: From investor safety to connectivity, key areas covered by Yogi Adityanath during roadshow

One of the most heartwrenching images of the pandemic was that of migrant workers from major cities packed in trains or walking for hundreds of kilometres to reach their hometowns. It was found that about 26 per cent of these migrants came from Uttar Pradesh alone, as the state has a massive number of people going to other states to find work. As the largest state in India is making the most of its resources to develop industry and create jobs for its residents, CM Yogi Adityanath arrived in Mumbai to invite bankers, investors and corporates to Uttar Pradesh.

As he made a case for the state as a potential industrial powerhouse, and assured investors about safety, here are the key takeaways from Yogi Adityanath's pitch for UP as a central cog for India's growth machinery.

Uttar Pradesh opened doors to welcome back 40 lakh migrants during the pandemic.

UP's strategy to contain the pandemic became a model for the country.

No one can say that we pick and choose or discriminate on the basis of religion, caste or creed.

Shut down illegal slaughterhouses and ordered relief for businesses against lumpen elements after becoming CM.

Attracted investments to the state when covid had defeated the world.

Country's first display manufacturing unit was established in UP during the pandemic era.

UP is now seamlessly connected to Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, and other states as well as Nepal.

About 10 airports are in the pipeline for UP, and five have already been built for Airport Authority of India.

Red tapism has been removed via technology to restore investor confidence in Uttar Pradesh.

Digital platform Nivesh Mitra Portal can process 350 NOCs at once, attracting Rs 4 lakh crore in investments.

Nivesh Saarthi platform monitors the progress of investors, and makes sure incentives are delivered.

Uttar Pradesh has the best base of MSMEs, with 96 lakh small and medium sized units.

One district one product has doubled exports from Uttar Pradesh to Rs 1.60 crore.

UP benefited from the country's best rail network of 14,000 kilometres, as well eastern and western freight network passing through the state.

Have started using rivers as waterways for logistics to shed the limitations of being a landlocked state.