Mumbai continues to create more opportunities for rising workforce, says job portal Apna

Jobs portal Apna has recorded over 17 lakh job openings in Mumbai on the platform in two months. The site has also enabled more than 40 lakh+ interviews in the city during the same time period.

Nearly 18 percent of apna’s employers are from Mumbai, making the city one of the fastest growing employer hubs on the platform. These employers are choosing Apna to hire professionals in various roles and categories across industries. Some of the top companies hiring from Mumbai include Zomato, Burger King, Byjus, Bharti AXA amongst many others, the company said in a press release.

Apna also facilitated interviews for freshers in Mumbai across all sectors. In the last 60 days, some of the more popular jobs in the city included telecaller/BPO executive, back office, accounts/finance, computer/data entry operator, delivery person, sales/field work, office help/peon, logistics/operations, admin/office assistant, security guard, retail, driver, marketing, receptionist/front office

Easier access to hyper-local opportunities, the option of working from home and flexible working hours are bringing more women into the economy. In the last two months 1.85 lakh+ female interviewees in Mumbai applied for a variety of roles including telecaller/BPO executive, backoffice, account/finance, computer/data entry operator, admin/office assistant, receptionist/front desk executive, human resources, sales/fieldwork, teacher, maid, retail, marketing, business development etc.

Manas Singh, Chief Business Officer, apna, said, “Mumbai was amongst the first cities where apna was launched in 2019 and has been growing rapidly since Day 1 despite the pandemic. We are certain that the city will continue providing a livelihood to professionals and positively contributing towards the economic growth of the country”

In the last one year, Apna has recorded 12 lakh+ new jobs being posted in Mumbai. apna has enabled more than 2 crore interviews since it first set operations in the city.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 05:29 PM IST