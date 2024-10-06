 Mumbai: CII To Launch New Centre For Skills, Employment And Sustainability At Kandivali Today
CII Vice President R Mukundan and CEO of National Skill Development Council (NSDC) Ved Mani Tiwari will also be present on the occasion.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 06, 2024, 05:45 PM IST
CII Vice President R Mukundan | X

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will launch a new CII centre at Kandivali on Monday, October 7. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will launch the centre in the presence of BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani.

Spread across 37,000 sq ft of area over five floors, the CII Centre will house key initiatives such as the CII Centre of Excellence on Skills, including the Multi Skill Training Institute, the CII Model Career Centre (MCC), the International Language Cell & Mobility, the CII Centre of Excellence on Employment & Livelihood, and the CII Centre for Green.

CII Vice President R Mukundan and CEO of National Skill Development Council (NSDC) Ved Mani Tiwari will also be present on the occasion. 

