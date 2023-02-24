Mumbai: CBI books private company, directors in Rs 33 cr bank loan default case

Representative Photo | PTI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against a private company and others including its directors, unknown public servants & private persons on the allegations of causing loss of Rs 33.12 crore to the Bank of India, D.N.Road Branch, Mumbai.

Searches were conducted at four locations in Mumbai at the premises of the accused which led to recovery of Rs. 63 lakh. During the locker operation, a huge quantity of Jewellery including Gold & Diamond, gold biscuits and a cash of Rs. 4 lakh were also found, agency officials said on Friday.



Those booked by the CBI in its FIR are, M/s Spectra Motors Ltd, its directors Bharathbhusan Roshanlal Gupta, Jaidev V Gupta, Sheela V Gupta, unknown public servants & private persons.

According to the CBI, it was alleged that the accused had conspired with each other and availed Cash Credit (hypothecation of stocks) limit of Rs 30 crore, Letter of Credit of Rs 6 crore & Bank Guarantee of Rs 50 lakh (Total around Rs.36.50 crore) by submitting fake/fudged stock statements in connivance with the unknown public servants & unknown others.

"It was further alleged that the accused had diverted the loan amount/funds with dishonest intention through various parties which did not have any business relations with the said private company. The stock of said private company was suddenly reduced during September 2017 to October 2017. It was also alleged that directors of the said private company had removed the stocks without the knowledge of the Bank which was offered as primary security and thereby mis-appropriated, mis-utilized the sale proceeds without routing through the Bank and they cheated the Bank," said a CBI official.



He added, "An alleged loss to the tune of Rs 33.12 crore was caused to the Bank of India. The account was declared as NPA on 31.03.2018 due to non-service of interest and non-repayment of dues and the outstanding loan account was Rs.33.12 crore as on 31.03.2018. The account was declared as fraud on 20.07.2021."

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)