Mumbai Airport T1 Redevelopment: Airlines Question Adani Group’s 33% International Flight Shift To Navi Mumbai Airport

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Airlines have asked the Adani group to provide records of consultations held over Mumbai airport’s Terminal 1 redevelopment since 2020, questioning the airport operator’s claim that extensive discussions have taken place with carriers.

According to a report by Business Standard, the Airline Operators Committee (AOC), in a communication to Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) on Sunday, also sought clarity on the direction to shift 33% of international services to the newly opened Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) by Oct 25.

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), which controls both airports, had said the shift was necessary because of safety concerns surrounding the 60-year-old Terminal 1 building.

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Airlines seek consultation records

AAHL Chief Executive Officer Arun Bansal had said extensive consultations with airlines over Terminal 1 had been underway since 2020. He also said the proposed redevelopment had been presented to the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority and incorporated into the approved tariff framework.

The AOC has now sought minutes of meetings, consultation records and documented outcomes of discussions held since 2020.

It pointed out that 2020 coincided with the Covid period and that the Adani group took control of Mumbai airport only in mid-2021. The airlines want these documents shared before a comprehensive stakeholder consultation is held.

The AOC said airlines support the safe and timely redevelopment of Terminal 1 but stressed that this should not be considered acceptance of any reduction, cancellation or relocation of established international operations without adequate consultation and data.

AOC questions 33% flight shift

The airlines have also asked AAHL to explain how it arrived at the 33% figure and whether it refers to flights, passenger traffic, slots or terminal capacity.

The AOC sought details of the methodology and capacity assessment used and asked whether the proposed relocation of slots was considered under international airport slot guidelines.

Currently, all international flights at Mumbai airport operate from Terminal 2.

According to AAHL, capacity for around 5 million domestic passengers annually must be moved from Terminal 1 to Terminal 2 during redevelopment. This would require around 33% of international flights operating from Terminal 2 to shift to NMIA.