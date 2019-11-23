Multiple device support, photo icon change: WhatsApp 2.19.345 has some major updates

WhatsApp’s latest update as spotted by WABetaInfo, shows more development on multiple device support for the messaging app. There’s also a minor UI change with the latest WhatsApp update.

WhatsApp is currently working on multiple features like dark mode, multiple device support and more for its Android and iOS apps. WhatsApp recently updated its Android app with new features, that doesn’t reveal anything major but it comes with a small UI change and gives more information on multiple device support. The photo icon on WhatsApp has been replaced from the camera to an image. What was previously seen as a camera will now show a picture icon on WhatsApp in the latest update. This is a minor update and may even go unnoticed by some users.

The latest update however shares more information on the upcoming multiple device support. The messenger app will introduce a new feature called ‘Registration Notifications’ for multiple device support. When users try to login their WhatsApp account on a second device they will receive a message or notification on the original device. The message will read, “The recipient’s device list changed. Tap Verify to confirm the new security code.”

Users can then verify the new security code and start using WhatsApp on a different device. Currently, WhatsApp allows only one account per device. With this new feature users will able to use the same WhatsApp account on more than one device. It was previously reported that chats will still remain end-to-end encrypted even with multi-platform support.

While this seems like an interesting feature, users are anticipating dark mode the most. Latest updates on WhatsApp revealed dark mode is almost ready for release on Android. WhatsApp dark mode for iPhones still has some work left.