Multi Speciality Digital Health Clinic NIRVASA Forays Into Hair Care And Diabetes Care

Nirvasa, forays into new categories, namely Hair Care and Diabetes Care. Building upon the success achieved in Sexual Wellness and Weight Management with a year-on-year growth of 15%, having served over 8 million patients so far, Nirvasa’s team of 200+ qualified doctors and health experts cater to the growing healthcare needs of individuals across the country.

Hair loss is a widespread issue in India, affecting millions of individuals across all age groups and genders. It is estimated that nearly 70% of Indian men and 40% of Indian women experience some form of hair loss or hair thinning during their lifetime. This alarming trend has prompted Nirvasa to extend its expertise in digital healthcare to cater to specific hair needs. Through its advanced digital platform, Nirvasa offers convenient access to qualified dermatologists and customised treatments that cover a wide range of hair-related concerns. From hair loss, hair regrowth to dandruff and premature greying, patients can avail themselves of virtual consultations, ensuring privacy and comfort while receiving expert guidance from the comfort of their homes.

India witnesses a significant rise in the prevalence of diabetes, with approximately 77 million adults living with diabetes, making it the country with the second-highest number of diabetes cases globally. Despite the increasing prevalence, there are gaps in awareness, early diagnosis, and management of diabetes. Nirvasa recognises these challenges and is committed to addressing them through its digital healthcare platform. The digital health clinic offers – convenient access to qualified doctors, remote monitoring, and comprehensive care plans tailored to each patient's specific needs.

Amitoz Singh, Founder & CEO of Nirvasa expressed "With the introduction of Hair Care and Diabetes Care, Nirvasa further strengthens its position as a one-stop digital healthcare destination. Nirvasa offers expertise across 5 specialities with 23 personalised treatments, ensuring that each patient receives the specialised care they deserve."

The digital health clinic's unwavering commitment to providing accessible, affordable, patient-centric care has garnered significant recognition and trust from millions of patients. Now, with the introduction of Diabetes Care and Hair Care, Nirvasa further extends its reach, ensuring holistic healthcare solutions for all. Nirvasa continues to revolutionise the digital healthcare landscape, offering comprehensive and specialised care through its technology-enabled healthcare solutions.