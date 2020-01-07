Mulling LIC public issue in FY21: Source

New Delhi: In what could be the country's biggest initial public offering in recent times, the government is mulling to list Life Insurance Corp of India in the next financial year starting April, a senior official in the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management said.

"The proposal to list LIC is something that we are considering for next year. It is one of the big ticket disinvestment proposals that is on the table," the official told Cogencis.

The listing of the company is going to be complicated as it has huge investments in real estate, art and equity market, which may prove to be time consuming for valuation purposes, the official said.

India's largest life insurer, LIC is the largest domestic financial institution in the country with total investment assets of 31 trln rupees as on Sep 30.

LIC's surplus for 2018-19 increased 9.9% to 532.14 bln rupees. This was the first time that LIC's surplus crossed the 500-bln-rupee mark.

The company paid a dividend of 26.11 bln rupees to the government for 2018-19.

LIC dominates the life insurance sector with a market share of over 70%. In Apr-Nov, the company's new premium income increased to 1.20 trln rupees from 831 bln rupees a year ago.