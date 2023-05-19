Mukesh Ambani's Reliance to partner with Chinese brand Shein, 3 years after its app was banned: Report

Ever since tensions flared up with China following escalations on the border, the Indian government has upped the ante against businesses from the neighbouring country. Apps such as TikTok, online games and smartphone makers Xiaomi as well as Vivo have either been banned or are facing regulatory scrutiny.

But three years after being barred from the country, Chinese fast fashion brand Shein is reportedly making a comeback in Indian markets, thanks to Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail.

Reliance to offer its sourcing capabilities and logistics

The arm of the Reliance empire now led by Isha Ambani, has entered a partnership with Shein according to reports by Bloomberg.

The online apparel seller had been banned by the IT ministry in 2020, and is also facing scrutiny in other countries including the US.

Reports suggest that the partnership with Reliance will help Shein with sourcing for its offering in the Middle East and other global markets.

Reliance Retail already has logistics, warehousing and a sourcing network to support Shein's affordable apparel sales.

Only another step forward for Reliance's expansion