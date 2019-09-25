Mukesh Ambani richest Indian with Rs 3.8 lakh cr fortune

New Delhi: Mukesh Ambani has been adjudged the richest Indian, with a total fortune of Rs 3.8 lakh crore, by Hurun India in its joint report with IIFL Wealth.

The Hurun India Rich List showed that the Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman's wealth increased by 3 per cent compared to the previous year.

"Mukesh Ambani, 62, is the richest Indian and Asian with a wealth of Rs 3,80,700 crore. Ambani chairs the oil and gas conglomerate, Reliance Industries, worth Rs 7,39,100 crore," said a Hurun India statement.

In the second place was London-based S.P. Hinduja and family with a total wealth of Rs 1.86 lakh crore, the list showed.

The founder of Wipro and philantrophist Azim Premji held third spot with a fortune of Rs 1.17 lakh crore. Lakshmi Narayan Mittal, the Chairman and CEO of global steel major ArcelorMittal is the fourth richest in the list with wealth of Rs 1.07 lakh crore. Gautam Adani, the founder of the port-to-power major Adani Group has a total wealth of Rs 94,500 crore and is the fifth richest person in the country.

Uday Kotak, the Chairman and MD of the Kotak Mahindra Bank, with an annual wealth growth of 20 per cent, is the sixth richest Indian and has a total fortune of Rs 94,100 crore. "The banker has seen his wealth rise by 20 per cent over the last year on the back of a 16 per cent increase in the share price.The bank reported 16 per cent YoY increase in its consolidated net profit in the FY 2018-19," the statement said.

Among the richest Indian families too, the Ambani family held the top spot, followed by the Godrej family, which also has businesses in several verticals.