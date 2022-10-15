Mukesh Ambani most likely to win race for acquiring retailer Metro Cash & Carry

When Metro Cash & Carry opened its first Indian store in 2003, it was probably the first global retail chain to enter India, even before its rival Walmart arrived six years later. But almost two decades later, the Indian arm of German firm Metro AG has lost the battle against covid and may now be acquired by local competitor Reliance. After ending up in the red zone after briefly becoming more profitable than Reliance and Amazon, Metro Cash & Carry is reportedly finding Mukesh Ambani’s bid attractive.



Reliance to beat top Thai bidder



Currently Thailand-based giant Chareon Pokphand is competing with Reliance Industries to take over Metro’s operations in India. But reports are now suggesting that Reliance may be the only company to make a final offer for the retail chain. The reason for preferring Reliance is its base in India, which will mean that there won’t be any issues with local lobbies, while the conglomerate will retain Indian employees.



Metro’s rise and fall in India



Metro had earlier scaled up its B2B operations after the lockdown, to create a platform where small businesses and local grocers in India could place bulk orders online. Before the pandemic, it had even managed to surge past Amazon and Walmart when it came to revenues and profits. But after failing to get back to its feet in India after the crisis, Metro decided to wrap up its business in India.



Other big players were in the fray too



The company has been struggling to survive against Amazon and Reliance, since the two giants have more to invest, and eventually decided to look for another player to take over. Over the past several months, e-commerce unicorn Udaan, along with retail chain DMart, Tata and Amazon have also considered buying Metro Cash & Carry. But it seems Reliance will be able to scale up its retail offering significantly, after acquiring the brand which has 31 wholesale distribution centres across Indian cities.