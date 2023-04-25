Mukesh Ambani gifts his employee a house worth ₹1,500 cr: Report | Twitter

India's richest person, Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani who is well known for treating his employees well has gifted one of his employees a Rs 1,500 crore home in Mumbai, reported DNA. Manoj Modi who is widely known as Mukesh Ambani's right hand man was given a property in Nepean Sea Road in Mumbai.

The 22-storey building is spread across an area of 1.7 lakh sq. feet and according to Magicbricks.com the property is worth Rs 1,500 crore. The first seven floors of the building have been reserved for car parking. The house gifted by Mukesh Ambani is designed by Talati & Partners LLP and according to the report by DNA some of the furniture has been bought from Italy.

Who is Manoj Modi?

Modi is Mukesh Ambani's batch mate and have been friends since their college days at Mumbai's University Department of Chemical Technology. According to reports, Manoj Modi and Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani have been friends for a decade now.

Manoj Modi's journey in Reliance

Modi joined Reliance in the early 1980s when the company was being led by Dhirubhai Ambani. He is a hard negotiator and was the brain behind many multi-billion dollar deals inked by Reliance. While he may not have held any special designation in the company he is the man behind Reliance Jio's Rs 43,000 crore deal with Facebook in April 2020, when the world was fighting Coronavirus. While Akash Ambani may be names the main man behind the deal, Modi played a crucial part too. Not just in this deal, he workes with Akash Ambani to close all major Reliance deals.

The man known to be a humble and simple person is currently serving as the Director at Reliance Retail and Reliance Jio.

Modi after working for so many years with Mukesh and Nita Ambani is now also working closely with Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani who are now taking over the Reliance empire.