Mukesh Ambani announces Jio Giga Fiber from September 5, starting Rs 700 per month

Mumbai: Mukesh Ambani on Monday announced the roll out of Jio Giga Fiber from September 5, that will offer free voice calls for life from landline phones, high speed broadband of minimum speed of 100 mbps, free high definition TV and dish with minimum subscription of Rs 700 per month.

RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani speaking at the 42nd AGM of the company also announced unlimited ISD calling service from Jio landline at fixed monthly rental of Rs 500 to US and Canada.

"In India even the most basic Jio Giga Fiber will start at 100 mbps at the lowest end. We have plans to go all the way to 1 gbps. We are pricing our plan at one-tenth of global rate to make it accessible for every home," Ambani said.

He said that plan will start at monthly rental of Rs 700 and go up to Rs 10,000. From mid-2020, the premium Jio Giga Fiber customers will also get to watch new movies on the same day of its release, Ambani said.

"Premium Jio Giga Fiber customers can watch movies at home. the same day they are released in theatres! This service will be launched in the middle of 2020," he said.