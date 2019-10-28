Muhurat trading session explained

"Muhurat" means auspicious in Hindi, and many traders and market participants believe that the gains made during this session will bring prosperity and wealth during the whole year ahead. The muhurat trading session provides a window for traders and investors to trade in the equities and derivatives markets briefly (one hour) on the auspicious day of Diwali.

This session marks the beginning of a new Hindu calendar year called ‘Samvat’. This year is Samvat 2076.

On the occasion of Diwali, Muhurat trading is a special one hour trading session for the investors and traders to bring them luck throughout the year. Both the leading bourses of India, BSE and NSE conduct an hour of trading session, which is held at an auspicious time in the evening of Diwali day.

On this day, mostly there is a bias towards buy orders or investors taking long positions rather than short orders or trades, hence, stock markets have mostly closed in the green on this auspicious day.

This year the bouses conducted the Muhurat trading session on October 27 between 6:15pm and 7:15 pm.

All trades that are executed during the Diwali Muhurat trading session result in settlement obligations.