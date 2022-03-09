MSME, consumer lending disruptor Protium launches women-friendly policies

On the occasion of Women’s Day, MSME and consumer lending frontrunner, Protium, launched 6 new policies to support and promote the wellness of its current and future female employees. The policies cover special incentives regarding conversion on referrals for female talent, employee safety, flexi-hours, back to work, menstrual leave and adoption leave, it said in a press statement.

Protium is adopting a Menstrual Leave policy that will grant female employees up to 2 leaves per month should the employee need to take them. It is also adopting an Adoption Leave policy, where the organization has promised to grant 3 months of paid leave to employees that are currently in the process of adopting a child.

Under the Referral policy, the referrer will be granted 1.5X of the usual referral bonus if the hired candidate is female. The architects of the new referral policy felt that, rather than introducing an initiative to simply refer more women indiscriminately, a policy such as this would encourage employees to refer more deserving female candidates.

As part of the company’s Safety for All policy, an SOS feature, that allows employees to get in touch with emergency contacts as well as emergency services, will be released for employees on their company app. These policies will directly benefit all of Protium’s 1300+ employees in 52 branches across India.

Speaking on the initiatives, Peeyush Misra, Partner and Director at Protium, said, “The BFSI sector has traditionally been a space that has been disproportionately male-dominated, especially in credit, risk and analytics. With these policies, we aim to make Protium a preferred workplace for women and look forward to double the number of our female employees in 2022.”

The Ticket to Work policy is a dedicated work program that makes new professional opportunities more accessible for female candidates who have already taken a break in their career, either to have children, for health problems or to take care of family.

The Flexi-Hour policy allows female employees to adjust their working hours as per their necessity after their maternity leave ends for a period up to 6 months. This allows employees who are new or expecting mothers to plan their working hours in advance and avoid taking a break from their career should they choose to since getting back to work after a break is notoriously challenging for women.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 02:32 PM IST